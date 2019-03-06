microtransactions

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Nintendo
Tag: microtransactions
Gaming: Nintendo keeping prices down, EVE’s 10,000-player challenge, more
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 6, 2019
Super Mario Odyssey via Nintendo site 2019
Tag: Games
Tag: Nintendo
Tag: microtransactions
Tag: Games
Tag: Fortnite
Tag: Epic Games
Gaming: Fortnite ends blind loot boxes; Sekiro boss teases Souls-style twist; Call of Duty’s decade of sales dominance
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 27, 2019
Sekiro via official website 2019
Tag: Games
Tag: Fortnite
Tag: Epic Games
Tag: Games
Tag: microtransactions
Report: Facebook accused of encouraging kids to overspend on Angry Birds, Ninja Saga
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 26, 2019
Angry Birds via official website 2019
Tag: Games
Tag: microtransactions
Tag: Games
Tag: Nintendo
Tag: Shigeru Miyamoto
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says he prefers fair, fixed prices over microtransactions
Josh Weiss
Aug 24, 2018
GettyImages-170341946
Tag: Games
Tag: Nintendo
Tag: Shigeru Miyamoto