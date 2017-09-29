the mighty captain marvel

iom2n1dj3hgqzkcx85zk.png
It’s official: Marvel superheroes are now using dating apps
stark.george
Sep 29, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: the mighty captain marvel
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Exclusive: Mighty Captain Marvel soars into action with Margaret Stohl and Japanese Breakfast
Tricia Ennis
Mar 28, 2017
IMG_8911.JPG
Tag: Comics
Tag: the mighty captain marvel
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Margaret Stohl
Carol Danvers is the biggest hero in the world in first look at Mighty Captain Marvel
Trent Moore
Dec 16, 2016
The_Mighty_Captain_Marvel_Siqueira_Variant_0.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Margaret Stohl