Mike Deodato

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mike Deodato
Tag: comic previews
Tag: berserker unbound
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Dark Horse Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: berserker unbound
Tag: comic previews
First look: Jeff Lemire and Mike Deodato descend into barbaric times with Berserker Unbound
Jeff Spry
Jun 25, 2019
Berserker Unbound Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: berserker unbound
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gail Simone
Tag: Lion Forge Comics
Comics: Gail Simone previews Seven Days; Rob Liefeld unsheathes Major X surprise; more
Christian Long
Mar 5, 2019
A Catalyst Prime Universe connecting variant by Phil Jimenez
Tag: Comics
Tag: Gail Simone
Tag: Lion Forge Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Infinity Wars
Infinity Wars #6: Adam Warlock rewrites the Infinity Stones' role in the Marvel Universe
Donnie Lederer
Dec 21, 2018
Infinity War 6
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Infinity Wars
Tag: Movies
Tag: Infinity Wars
Tag: Infinity Countdown
Marvel's Infinity Countdown leads to new Infinity Wars comic event
Blair Marnell
Mar 27, 2018
infinity_wars_1_hero_image.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Infinity Wars
Tag: Infinity Countdown