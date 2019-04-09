Mike Deodato Jr.

Savage Avengers
Exclusive preview: Gerry Duggan recruits Conan the Barbarian for Marvel's badass new Savage Avengers #1
Jeff Spry
Apr 9, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mike Deodato Jr.
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: gerry duggan
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Savage Avengers
Tag: Conan the Barbarian

Related tags