Mike Newell

Prince_of_Persia_gyllenhaal_onesheet_thumb_3.jpg
Creators of Prince of Persia movie say it's fine in 2-D, more!
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: the day of the triffids
Tag: Mike Newell
Classic sci-fi fans! That Day of the Triffids remake is FINALLY happening
Trent Moore
Jan 24, 2014
day_of_triffids_poster_02.jpg
Tag: the day of the triffids
Tag: Mike Newell
Tag: Mike Newell
Mike Newell will helm new film based on The Box of Delights
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
BoxOfDelights.jpg
Tag: Mike Newell