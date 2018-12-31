Millenium Falcon

Solo A Star Wars Story - Lando official press photo
WATCH: Solo's VFX artists explain how they made Lando's Millennium Falcon
Jacob Oller
Dec 31, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Millenium Falcon
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Insight Editions
Tag: Han Solo

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Mandalorian
Star Wars Weekly: New cartoons and Lucas' influence on the sequels!
Bryan Young
Nov 30, 2018
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures poster
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Millenium Falcon
Han Solo's codenames for the Falcon and more galactic facts from Star Wars: Millennium Falcon: Owner's Workshop Manual
Josh Weiss
Nov 12, 2018
Millenium Falcon Solo A Star Wars Story
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Millenium Falcon
Tag: Movies
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: Star Wars
Exclusive: Han Solo made this major (and illegal) upgrade to the Millennium Falcon after winning it from Lando, new book reveals
Josh Weiss
Nov 1, 2018
Han Solo Harrison Ford Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back
Tag: Movies
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: Star Wars