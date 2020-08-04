Mimic

Screenshot from Mimic Trailer on YouTube
WIRE BUZZ: Mimic TV reboot from Paul W.S. Anderson; Seth Rogen talks TMNT teenage movie; more
Nivea Serrao
Aug 4, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Mimic
Tag: Alien: Resurrection
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Splice
Tag: The Fly
Tag: lists

Related tags