Minions: The Rise of Gru

Tom Holland Getty
WIRE Buzz: Uncharted shut down on first day; Minions: Rise of Gru & Wicked delayed
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Minions: The Rise of Gru
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Illumination Entertainment
Tag: animation
Tag: Minions
Tag: coronavirus

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: LEGO
Tag: The Mandalorian
LEGO assembles adorable Mandalorian and Minions lineup at Toy Fair
Rich Sands
Feb 24, 2020
75317_MandoBrickHeadz
Tag: Movies
Tag: LEGO
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Minions: The Rise of Gru
A villainous origin story begins in full groovy trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru
Josh Weiss
Feb 5, 2020
Minions The Rise of Gru
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Minions: The Rise of Gru