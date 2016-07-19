Miracleman

6 Marvel Comics announcements we're hoping to hear at SDCC
Matthew Funk
Jul 19, 2016
Check out a 4-page preview of the long-awaited return of Neil Gaiman's Miracleman
Matthew Jackson
Aug 6, 2015
After 20 years, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham finally return to Miracleman
Matthew Jackson
Apr 29, 2015
Iconic superhero Miracleman will get new comics for the first time in decades
Matthew Jackson
Sep 4, 2014
