Mirai

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Into the Spider-Verse webs Best Animated Feature at Annies; Genre disappoints at DGAs
Josh Weiss
Feb 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Oscar nominations 2019: Black Panther becomes first-ever superhero movie to go for Best Picture
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Oscars Academy Awards golden statues
Tag: Movies
Tag: Oscars
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mirai
Tag: John Cho
Exclusive clip: In the animated film Mirai, the past and future collide in a whimsical blur
Brian Silliman
Nov 27, 2018
MiraiFlightScene
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mirai
Tag: John Cho
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mirai
Tag: Trailers
Two siblings travel through time in latest trailer for Mamoru Hosoda’s anime Mirai
Josh Weiss
Sep 27, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-27 at 10.17.42 AM
Tag: Movies
Tag: Mirai
Tag: Trailers