Monica Barbaro

The Vigil
WIRE Buzz: IFC Midnight nabs 'The Vigil'; Schwarzenegger finds his spy daughter; more
Josh Weiss
Oct 7, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Monica Barbaro
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger
Tag: IFC Midnight
Tag: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tag: The Vigil
Tag: WIRE Buzz

Related tags