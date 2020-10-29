Moonbase 8

Fear the Walking Dead
TV THIS WEEK: The Mandalorian, Alex Rider, Supernatural, Moonbase 8 and more
Trent Moore
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Moonbase 8
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: The Walking Dead

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Moonbase 8
Tag: John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly reveals Moonbase 8 started as a riff on horror classic The Thing
Tara Bennett
Oct 29, 2020
Moonbase 8
Tag: TV
Tag: Moonbase 8
Tag: John C. Reilly
Tag: TV
Tag: Taika Waititi
Tag: Our Flag Means Death
WIRE Buzz: Taika Waititi pirate comedy heads to HBO Max; Moonbase 8 trailer; Primal teaser
Jacob Oller
Sep 15, 2020
Taika Waititi
Tag: TV
Tag: Taika Waititi
Tag: Our Flag Means Death
Tag: Movies
Tag: Happy Death Day
Tag: Happy Death Day To Us
WIRE Buzz: Watchmen leads TCA awards; Moonbase 8 trailer; Happy Death Day 3 update
Jacob Oller Tara Bennett
Sep 14, 2020
Moonbase 8 screenshot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Happy Death Day
Tag: Happy Death Day To Us
Tag: Movies
Tag: Moonbase 8
Tag: Magical Girl Friendship Squad
WIRE Buzz: TZGZ sets 2 new series premieres; Moonbase sci-fi comedy to Showtime; American Reaper
Jacob Oller
Aug 20, 2020
Magical Girl Friendship Squad
Tag: Movies
Tag: Moonbase 8
Tag: Magical Girl Friendship Squad