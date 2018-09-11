Morlocks

The Gifted 2
The Gifted showrunner teases love interests, Purifiers for Season 2
Jacob Oller
Sep 11, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Morlocks
Tag: Robert Picardo
Tag: David Hewlett

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Gifted
Tag: X-Men
The Gifted creator Matt Nix teases Morlocks for Season 2
Brian Silliman
Jan 15, 2018
The Gifted 2
Tag: TV
Tag: The Gifted
Tag: X-Men
Tag: David Hewlett
Tag: Morlocks
Morlocks: Why David Hewlett and Robert Picardo can't stop laughing
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 15, 2012
Morlocks-DH.jpg
Tag: David Hewlett
Tag: Morlocks