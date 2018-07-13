mosaic

Noble
Indie Comics Spotlight: Khary Randolph on Image, confidence and doing SDCC right
Karama Horne
Jul 13, 2018
Behind the Panel: Khary Randolph on Black, returning to Mosaic, Black Panther and more
Mike Avila
Feb 5, 2018
khary-randolph-behind-the-panel-syfywire-screengrab.png
First look at Marvel Comics’ latest superhero spinoff series Mosaic
Trent Moore
Sep 13, 2016
Mosaic_1_Preview_2.jpg
