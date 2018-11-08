movie adaptation

Mowgli
New trailer for Netflix's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle swings into action
Josh Grossberg
Nov 8, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Damien Chazelle
First Man: Early reviews for Neil Armstrong biopic are out of this world
Josh Grossberg
Aug 30, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-08-29 at 11.39.40 AM
Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Damien Chazelle
Tag: Movies
Tag: Twilight
Tag: Real Estate
Stake your claim on Bella Swan's Twilight house, which is up for sale
Josh Grossberg
Aug 16, 2018
Bella Swan House 4
Tag: Movies
Tag: Twilight
Tag: Real Estate
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: The Dark Tower
Stephen King weighs in on why The Dark Tower wasn't the hit that IT was
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 26, 2017
TheDarkTowerRoland.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: The Dark Tower
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons
Tag: movie adaptation
Warner Bros. to make new Dungeons & Dragons movie? Not so fast, says Hasbro!
Dany Roth
May 10, 2013
dandd.jpg
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons
Tag: movie adaptation