Mr. Mxyzptlk

Superman vs. Mongol Hero
WATCH: 7 essential Superman villains
Ernie Estrella
Apr 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: The CW
Supergirl casts Once Upon a Time alum to play live-action Mr. Mxyzptlk
Trent Moore
Jan 9, 2017
Mr_mxyzptlk_by_luisdelgado-d6nqepw.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: The CW
Tag: Comic Book Month
Tag: loki
Loki, Mr. Mxyzptlk,The Joker + 6 more comic-book tricksters to honor April Fool's Day
Jeff Spry
Apr 1, 2016
BestPranksters_hero_1920x1200.jpg
Tag: Comic Book Month
Tag: loki