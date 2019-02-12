Mr. Terrific



Arrow's Echo Kellum says Mr. Terrific's surprise Arrowverse exit 'isn’t the end'
Jacob Oller
Feb 12, 2019
Arrow Curtis Mr Terrific
Mr. Terrific talks: Echo Kellum on last night's ep. of Arrow, and Curtis' future
Aaron Sagers
Nov 10, 2016
MRTerrific.jpg
Arrow just added DC hero Mr. Terrific for Season 4
Trent Moore
Jul 17, 2015
3515880-mr_terrific.jpg
