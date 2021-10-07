Muppets Haunted Mansion

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Midnight Mass: 7 movies and shows to watch when you finish the Netflix horror series
Michael Keaton says his old Batman suit still fit while making The Flash: 'Svelte as ever'
Mark your calendar: DC FanDome trailers tease more from The Batman, Black Adam, Peacemaker & more
TV
SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
'Dragon Ball Super' debuts explosive 'Super Hero' footage at NYCC 2021; teases 'new and fresh visuals'
Sabrina lives?! Kiernan Shipka to reprise 'Chilling Adventures' role in 'Riverdale' crossover
Will Robinson sends his last transmission in ominous trailer for final season of Netflix's 'Lost in Space'
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Harley Quinn, Superman writers talk why they won't do 'evil Superman' & Harley's 'M*A*S*H' vibe at NYCC
NYCC: Neil Gaiman explains why The Sandman: Act II was like pulling off a ‘difficult second album’
Bendis, Snyder talk comic industry disruption, their future plans as Dark Horse's 'All-Stars' at NYCC
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
'Alien-er' than ever: SYFY's Resident Alien cast gives us an exciting first look at Season 2
Critical Role crew promises ‘wild ride’ in Campaign 3, reveals theatrical D&D kickoff
Everything You Didn't Know about the original Child's Play trilogy ahead of SYFY & USA's 'Chucky'
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Miss Piggy and Gonzo stake their claim on Halloween in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'
Tara Bennett
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Muppets Haunted Mansion
Tag:
La Brea
Tag:
Marvel's What If?
Tag:
TV This Week
Tag:
The Simpsons
Tag:
The Walking Dead
Related tags
The Muppets
Disney+
Halloween
TV This Week
La Brea
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
TV This Week
Tag:
Muppets Haunted Mansion
TV THIS WEEK: The Simpsons 'Treehouse of Horror,' What If…? finale, Muppets Haunted Mansion, La Brea & more
Trent Moore
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
TV This Week
Tag:
Muppets Haunted Mansion
Tag:
TV
Tag:
The Muppets
Tag:
Disney+
The Muppets return for one spooky night in full trailer for 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' Disney+ special
Matthew Jackson
Tag:
TV
Tag:
The Muppets
Tag:
Disney+
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message