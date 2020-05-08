murder hornets

Taika Waititi at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards
Who Won the Week: Behind the Sounds and Props - Marvels and Disney+
SYFY WIRE Staff
Trending on SYFY WIRE in murder hornets
Tag: insects
Tag: Asian giant hornets
Tag: Monsters
Tag: lists
Tag: WFH Binge

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WFH Binge
Tag: Horror
These 9 killer bug movies are much scarier than those real-life murder hornets
Jeff Spry
stung
Tag: Movies
Tag: WFH Binge
Tag: Horror
Tag: Science
Tag: Asian giant hornets
Tag: murder hornets
This is no monster movie — giant 'murder hornets' seen in the U.S. for the first time
Josh Grossberg
Asian Giant Hornet1
Tag: Science
Tag: Asian giant hornets
Tag: murder hornets