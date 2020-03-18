Murder House Flip

Coming to Quibi
Murder houses and an after-dark Spielberg special: All the genre content coming to Quibi
Jacob Oller
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Murder House Flip
Tag: Quibi
Tag: Trill League
Tag: streaming
Tag: 50 States of Fright
Tag: The Stranger

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Tales From The Loop
WIRE Buzz: Tales from the Loop's trippy sneak peek; Murder House Flip signs a deadly mortgage
Josh Weiss
Mar 18, 2020
Tales From the Loop
Tag: TV
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Tales From The Loop