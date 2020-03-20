nanotechnology

rubber 1
This flexible new nanomaterial could someday substitute for human tissue
Jeff Spry
Mar 20, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in nanotechnology
Tag: Medical Technology

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: nanotechnology
Tag: Quantum Mechanics
Don't get dizzy! Scientists break record for world's fastest-spinning object
Jeff Spry
Jan 28, 2020
Nano Test
Tag: Science
Tag: nanotechnology
Tag: Quantum Mechanics
Tag: Science
Tag: nanotechnology
Tag: Medical Technology
Nanomedicine looks like a Borg implant but can save lives in space
Elizabeth Rayne
Nov 8, 2019
nanomedicine
Tag: Science
Tag: nanotechnology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Science
Tag: Brain
Tag: nanotechnology
Mind control just got real, and it could soon be used to power weapons
Elizabeth Rayne
May 27, 2019
The Matrix
Tag: Science
Tag: Brain
Tag: nanotechnology
Tag: Science
Tag: zombies
Tag: nanotechnology
Scientists create 'zombie' cells (but promise our brains are safe)
Matthew Jackson
Feb 21, 2013
Zombie-Cells.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: zombies
Tag: nanotechnology