Naomie Harris

Bloodshot Vin Diesel
WIRE Buzz: New Bloodshot footage bleeds online. Plus, a Moneypenny spinoff?
Josh Weiss
Oct 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Naomie Harris
Tag: reviews
Tag: Rampage
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
Tag: Brad Peyton

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Naomie Harris
Tag: Shriek
Venom 2 after Naomie Harris to join Woody Harrelson's Carnage as villain Shriek
Jacob Oller
Oct 18, 2019
Naomie Harris Getty
Tag: Movies
Tag: Naomie Harris
Tag: Shriek
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Rampage
Naomie Harris did way more stunts than she would have liked in Rampage
Bryan Cairns
Apr 13, 2018
Naomie Harris Rampage
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Rampage
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rampage
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
Rampage review roundup: Critics aren’t exactly going ape for Dwayne Johnson’s latest walk on the wild side
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 11, 2018
rampage-2.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rampage
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: James Bond
Holy 007! THIS GUY could be the next James Bond
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
IdrisElba100610_0.jpg
Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: James Bond