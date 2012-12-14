Neil Grayston

Why Eureka's Neil Grayston is relieved he didn't kill Felicia Day
Kathie Huddleston
Dec 14, 2012
He said he'd be back: Eureka's 'Fargonator'!
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
First look at Warehouse 13/Eureka crossover event
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Is there more romance in store for Eureka's 'Fargo'?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
