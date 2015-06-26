The New 52

newfiftytoo_0.jpg
DC Fifty-Too reboots the OTHER guys
Adam Swiderski
Jun 26, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The New 52
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: DC Comics

Related tags

Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The New 52
DC's New 52 is ending. Sort of.
Dany Roth
Feb 6, 2015
DC-New-52-All-New-1s-Ongoing-Series.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The New 52
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
First look at Batman/Superman #15 hints at a romance between Batman and...Lois Lane?
Nathalie Caron
Oct 13, 2014
BatmanSupermanLoisLane.png
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The New 52
Wait until you see which DC character got a radical redesign now!
Dany Roth
Aug 23, 2013
loboold.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: The New 52
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Deadpool co-creator quits DC, blames 'editor pissing contests'
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
liefeld%20Deathstroke.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Rob Liefeld