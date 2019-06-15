New Coke

Stranger Things Season 3 Hero
Quench your Stranger Things thirst with this refreshing extended New Coke ad
Jeff Spry
Jun 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: New Coke
Stranger Things is literally bringing back New Coke for Season 3
Jacob Oller
May 21, 2019
Steve Stranger Things Coke
Tag: TV
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: New Coke