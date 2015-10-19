nyccc_tag_page.jpg

New York Comic Con 2015

The eyes of the entertainment world are focused on The Big Apple as the biggest names in movies, TV, and comics descend on New York Comic Con for four days of big announcements, stunning reveals, and fans' chance to rub elbows with their genre heroes. Below is a log of all the news, stories, interviews, photos and more from the Con. For to-the-second updates, follow us @Blastr.

Gotham_1920x1080.jpg
Watch: Gotham cast talks season 2
Aaron Sagers
Oct 19, 2015
Tag: Batman
Watch: New York Comic Con cosplayers battle to the death -- thumb war style!
Dany Roth
Oct 17, 2015
nyccthumbwars.png
Watch the X-Files Interviews: Chris Carter, David Duchovny, and more of the cast talk the iconic show's return
Aaron Sagers
Oct 17, 2015
xfiles_0.jpg
Watch: Marvel Comics Editor Sana Amanat on the changing face of comics and creating multi-dimensional characters
Matt Dorville
Oct 16, 2015
msmarvelmain.jpg
Watch: Sleepy Hollow's cast and producer on Season 3's big changes
Dany Roth
Oct 15, 2015
sleepyhollowmain.jpg
Watch: The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan talks Maggie's arc in Season 6 and facing death post-apocalypse
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 14, 2015
lauren cohan maggie walking dead.jpg
Exclusive: The cast and creative team of Syfy's The Magicians talk about bringing Lev Grossman's fantasy series to life
Adam Swiderski
Oct 14, 2015
Magicians_Blog_101_0.jpg
Exclusive: The creative team behind Syfy's Hunters introduces their alien conspiracy show at New York Comic Con
Dany Roth
Oct 14, 2015
hunters_hero.jpg
Exclusive: DC's Legends of Tomorrow cast and crew talk tone, time travel, and more at NewYork Comic Con
Aaron Sagers
Oct 14, 2015
legendsoftomorrow.jpg
The cast of Firefly talk about the show's impact at their New York Comic Con reunion
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 13, 2015
firefly_0.jpg
NYCC 2015: The cast of Game of Thrones talk finale conspiracy theories
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 13, 2015
margaeryloras.jpg
Marvel teases its new Jedi team-up comic book series Obi-Wan & Anakin
Jeff Spry
Oct 12, 2015
clone.jpg
Sleepy Hollow: Controversial Bones crossover, The X-Files, and a huge plot twist
Krystal Clark
Oct 12, 2015
sleepyhollowcast3.jpg
Watch: Blastr's NY Comic Con Recap: Day 4
Greg Ross
Oct 12, 2015
Firefly_1920x1080.jpg
New York Comic Con: The Shannara Chronicles wants to raise the bar for epic visuals on TV (plus a new trailer!)
Adam Swiderski
Oct 11, 2015
shannara.jpg
6 spoiler-free tidbits about the upcoming X-Files show from New York Comic Con
Carol Pinchefsky
Oct 11, 2015
xfilesmain.jpg
