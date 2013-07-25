New Zealand

Maniac-Elijah-Wood.jpg
Why New Zealand just banned Elijah Woods' freaky horror flick
Trent Moore
Jul 25, 2013
Tag: The Hobbit
Tag: New Zealand
How a court ruling could drive Hobbit sequels out of New Zealand
Trent Moore
Feb 7, 2013
Hobbit_Bilbo-Gandalf-at-Bag-End.jpeg
You can now pay with a TARDIS, 'cause NZ's minting Doctor Who money
Trent Moore
Jan 25, 2013
DoctorWhoXmasNewTardisInt.jpg
New Zealand wants $56 million of Hobbit money from Peter Jackson
Matthew Jackson
Jan 22, 2013
m_PeterJacksonHobbit1.jpg
Casting for The Hobbit begins!
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Hobbitcasting1.jpg
