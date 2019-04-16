Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E.

Nextwave_(Earth-616)_from_Nextwave_Vol_1_1_001
Nextwave gives you Agents of H.A.T.E. to love
Stephanie Williams
Apr 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E.
Tag: Nextwave
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: lists
Tag: monica rambeau
Tag: Dream Casting

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Nextwave
Dream Casting: Monica Rambeau and Nextwave
Elle Collins
Apr 3, 2019
Nextwave Header
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Nextwave
Tag: Comics
Tag: Nextwave
Tag: Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E.
In the Age of Deadpool, the time has come for a Nextwave movie
Matthew Jackson
Mar 24, 2017
NextwaveTeam_1.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Nextwave
Tag: Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E.