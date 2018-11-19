NFL

Stan Lee Marvel
POW! Entertainment is working on a public memorial for its co-founder, Stan Lee
Josh Weiss
Nov 19, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in NFL
Tag: cosplay
Tag: sports
Tag: anime
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Podcast

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: anime
Inside the New England Patriots' anime club, a place for otaku and jocks alike [Fandom Files #27]
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 23, 2018
Lawrence Guy
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: anime
Tag: TV
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: anime
NFL star Mike Daniels is a cosplaying anime superfan — and says the league is filled with otaku [Fandom Files #21]
Jordan Zakarin
Mar 19, 2018
Mike Daniels Naruto Fandom Files
Tag: TV
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: anime
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: NFL
Sunday's Steelers-Patriots AFC Championship game grabs a Star Wars theme
Jeff Spry
Jan 21, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-01-20_at_12.55.39_PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: NFL