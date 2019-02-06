Nick Jonas

Screen Shot 2018-08-28 at 2.04.22 PM
Casting: Nick Jonas returns to Jumanji; Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy ready to scare up American Horror Story
Jacob Oller
Feb 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Nick Jonas
Tag: Neil Patrick Harris
Tag: Justin Timberlake
Tag: Sarah Michelle Gellar
Tag: cosplay
Tag: jessica biel

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: UglyDolls
Tag: STX Entertainment
Second trailer for musical UglyDolls movie feels like a mix of Trolls, Toy Story, and Inside Out
Josh Weiss
Feb 5, 2019
UglyDolls main trailer
Tag: Movies
Tag: UglyDolls
Tag: STX Entertainment
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween
Tag: costumes
Celebrities love genre-inspired Halloween costumes too, just like us
Christian Long
Oct 31, 2018
Heidi Klum Michael Jackson Thriller Halloween
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween
Tag: costumes
Tag: Movies
Tag: Siren
Tag: Nick Jonas
Casting: Nick Jonas joins UglyDolls; Siren, Tell Me a Story add actresses
Jacob Oller
Aug 29, 2018
Eline Powell in Siren
Tag: Movies
Tag: Siren
Tag: Nick Jonas
Tag: Jumanji
Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Image of the Day: First official look at Nick Jonas on the set of Jumanji
Nathalie Caron
Sep 28, 2016
Jumanji-2017.jpg
Tag: Jumanji
Tag: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson