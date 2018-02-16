Nikola Tesla

TeslaNotDeathMask.jpg
Mysterious death of Nikola Tesla and other geniuses investigated in new Science Channel documentary
stark.george
Feb 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Nikola Tesla
Tag: Elon Musk
Tag: science channel
Tag: lists
Tag: thomas edison
Tag: Vs Month

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Vs Month
Tag: thomas edison
9 thrilling stories of real super-scientists who were arch-enemies
Evan Hoovler
Mar 1, 2016
einstein_blastr.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: Vs Month
Tag: thomas edison
Tag: Nikola Tesla
Tag: Sanctuary
Check out Nikola Tesla's super creepy death mask
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
TeslaNotDeathMask.jpg
Tag: Nikola Tesla
Tag: Sanctuary