Nimrod Antal

Predators_set_Visit.jpg
Why Predators is the sequel we've been dying for
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Adrien Brody
Tag: Nimrod Antal
To fight Predators, its star bulked up and gave up sex
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Predators_Brody_SXSW.jpg
Tag: Adrien Brody
Tag: Nimrod Antal
Tag: Nimrod Antal
Tag: Predators
Bad-ass new Predators trailer: rumble in the jungle
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Predators_predator_thumb.jpg
Tag: Nimrod Antal
Tag: Predators