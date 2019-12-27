ninjak

Jason David Frank as Bloodshot
See Bloodshot played by a Power Ranger in Valiant’s long delayed, live action web series
Benjamin Bullard
Trending on SYFY WIRE in ninjak
Tag: Valiant Comics
Tag: bloodshot
Tag: Jason David Frank
Tag: X-O Manowar
Tag: Valiant Entertainment

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Indie Comics Spotlight
Tag: Interviews
Indie Comics Spotlight: B. Clay Moore explains why Valiant's Killers are really the good guys
Karama Horne
Dec 27, 2019
Killers Iss 5 Cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Indie Comics Spotlight
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Valiant Comics
Tag: solicitations
Valiant Comics Solicitations: April 2018
Ernie Estrella
Feb 1, 2018
ninja-k_006b_hero.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Valiant Comics
Tag: solicitations
Tag: Comics
Tag: Valiant Comics
Tag: ninjak
Ninjak returns to the Deadside in Valiant's Rapture
Matthew Funk
Feb 10, 2017
000_32.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Valiant Comics
Tag: ninjak
Tag: ninjak
Tag: Valiant Comics
Image of the day: First look at live action series of Valiant's Ninjak
Trent Moore
Sep 29, 2016
ninjak-pic_0.jpg
Tag: ninjak
Tag: Valiant Comics