No Longer Human

Afro Samurai
Afro Samurai’s Fuminori Kizaki to adapt legendary book No Longer Human into new anime
Jacob Oller
Mar 22, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in No Longer Human
Tag: Human Lost
Tag: Fuminori Kizaki
Tag: CONS
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: Afro Samurai

Related tags