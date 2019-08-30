Occult

Saturn slips behind the Moon in this still frame from a video of the Moon occulting the ringed planet. Credit: Edwin Quail
The Day the Moon ate Saturn
Phil Plait
Aug 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Occult
Tag: Saturn
Tag: Moon
Tag: Bad Astronomy

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Christmas
Tag: Witches
Merry Witchmas: Paganism, witchcraft and the holidays
Sara Century
Dec 19, 2018
xmas2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Christmas
Tag: Witches
Tag: TV
Tag: Constantine
Tag: DC
NYCC: Constantine faces a ton of demons in key art for new animated series
Josh Weiss
Oct 6, 2017
constantine_4.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Constantine
Tag: DC
Tag: Occult
Tag: X-Files
Former X-Files writer prepping new Fringe-esque Occult series
Trent Moore
Mar 12, 2013
X-Files-David-Duchovny.jpg
Tag: Occult
Tag: X-Files
Tag: A&E
Tag: Fringe
Already missing Fringe? Get set for Michael Bay's Fringe-like cop show
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
MichaelBayTransformers3_7.jpg
Tag: A&E
Tag: Fringe