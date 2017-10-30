Odette Annable

supergirl-reign_.png
Supergirl unveils our first official look at suited-up Season 3 baddie, Reign
Nathalie Caron
Oct 30, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Andrew Kreisberg
A major part of Supergirl Season 3 will tell the origin story of new baddie Reign
Nathalie Caron
Sep 21, 2017
supergirl-222.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Andrew Kreisberg
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Melissa Benoist
Fresh intel on Supergirl's new baddie Reign, new Season 3 trailer
Nathalie Caron
Sep 14, 2017
supergirl-melissa-benoist.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Melissa Benoist
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Odette Annable
Supergirl casts Cloverfield star Odette Annable for Season 3 big bad
Adam Pockross
May 31, 2017
Odette Annable Supergirl
Tag: Comics
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Odette Annable