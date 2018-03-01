old man's war

Trending on SYFY WIRE in old man's war
Tag: netflix
Tag: John Scalzi
Tag: JoCo Cruise

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: John Scalzi
Tag: old man's war
John Scalzi on Old Man's War, being adaptable and how to write 14 thousand words in one day
Courtney Enlow
Mar 1, 2018
32150324420_30fc1ba09f_o.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: John Scalzi
Tag: old man's war
Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: The Witcher
Netflix forges ahead with development on The Witcher series; Old Man’s War film
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 8, 2017
The-Witcher-Geralt.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: old man's war
John Scalzi's epic novel Old Man's War heading to the big screen
Don Kaye
Dec 14, 2012
JohnScalziOldMansWar.jpg
Tag: old man's war