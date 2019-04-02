optics

Trending on SYFY WIRE in optics
Tag: speed of light
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Light speed

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: speed of light
Tag: optics
The speed of light actually looks even cooler than it does on Star Wars
Elizabeth Rayne
Apr 2, 2019
image of the speed of light
Tag: Science
Tag: speed of light
Tag: optics
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics
Top o' the rainbow to ya!
Phil Plait
Apr 13, 2018
The very tippy top of a rainbow peeks out above the Colorado Rocky Mountain foothills. Credit: Phil Plait
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics
A perfect morning, wrapped up in a fogbow
Phil Plait
Oct 24, 2017
A fogbow created by the tiny droplets of water in a fog with strong sunlight behind the observer. Credit: Phil Plait
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics