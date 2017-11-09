Oren Peli

image-original.jpg
Paranormal Activity's Oren Peli is so over directing he passed on The Conjuring
Alyse Wax
Nov 9, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Oren Peli
Tag: The Conjuring
Tag: Paranormal Activity

Related tags

Tag: area 51
Tag: Oren Peli
Paranormal Activity director's long-delayed Area 51 film gets a trailer, release date
Trent Moore
Apr 23, 2015
Wfm_x51_area51_warningsign-620x400.jpg
Tag: area 51
Tag: Oren Peli
Tag: Oren Peli
Tag: Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity sequel risks being a Blair Witch 2
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
ParanormalActivityReview2_0.jpg
Tag: Oren Peli
Tag: Paranormal Activity
Tag: Oren Peli
Tag: Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2 scares up a new director
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
ParanormalActivityReview2_2.jpg
Tag: Oren Peli
Tag: Paranormal Activity