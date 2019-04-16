Owen King

Stephen and Owen King (Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Stephen and Owen King's Sleeping Beauties waking up at AMC
Brian Silliman
Apr 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: little known sci-fi fact
Tag: Stephen King
Little Known Sci-Fi Fact: Stephen King created a G.I. Joe character
Adam Pockross
Aug 7, 2017
Crystal Ball, GI Joe
Tag: TV
Tag: little known sci-fi fact
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: TV
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Owen King
Stephen and Owen King's new book gets picked up for TV
Don Kaye
Apr 5, 2017
Stephen-and-Owen-King.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Owen King
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Sleeping Beauties
Stephen King and son coming out with epic new horror novel
Don Kaye
Mar 11, 2017
StephenKing2016.JPG
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Sleeping Beauties
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Heroes
No Heroes? No problem! George R.R. Martin and others share the super solution
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
MartinBustedFlush2.jpg
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Heroes