Paddington 2

Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2's Ryan Reynolds hilariously feuds with Paddington over People's Choice Awards
Jacob Oller
Sep 6, 2018
Director's Chair: Bond 25 circling Danny Boyle, Pinocchio lands Paddington 2 helmer, and D&D eyes its dungeon master
Jacob Oller
Feb 20, 2018
pinocchio and jiminy
Paddington's Paul King in talks to direct Warner Bros.' Willy Wonka reboot
Carly Lane
Feb 12, 2018
paul_king.jpg
Paddington is back for a charming new adventure in Paddington 2 trailer
Nathalie Caron
Oct 3, 2017
paddington-2-poster_.jpg
