Padme Amidala

Anakin and Padme in Star Wars The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars explains why Padmé's pregnancy wasn't a galactic scandal
Bryan Young
Mar 3, 2020
Chosen One of the Day: Anakin Skywalker, awkward cutie?
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 28, 2019
Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen Star Wars
A new study explores the link between costumes, romance and power in Star Wars
Emma Fraser
May 4, 2019
Carrie Fisher
The new book Star Wars: Queen's Shadow is packed with revelations and canon connections
Brian Silliman
Mar 5, 2019
Star Wars Episode I Queen Amidala
