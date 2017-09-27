Painkiller Jane

WATCH: Painkiller Jane movie update from creator Jimmy Palmiotti
Mike Avila
Sep 27, 2017
Jessica Chastain to star in big screen adaptation of Painkiller Jane comic
Trent Moore
Nov 11, 2016
Painkiller Jane director promises R-rated script: 'We can't tone it down’
Trent Moore
Oct 14, 2014
Ass-kicking comic heroine Painkiller Jane coming to the big screen
Trent Moore
Jul 24, 2014
