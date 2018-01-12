Pale Blue Dot

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Pale Blue Dot
Tag: Annihilation
Natalie Portman set to play a troubled Earthbound astronaut in Pale Blue Dot
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 12, 2018
natalie-portman.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pale Blue Dot
Tag: Annihilation
Tag: Movies
Tag: Noah Hawley
Tag: Doctor Doom
Noah Hawley on his magical Doctor Doom script, Cat's Cradle, and Pale Blue Dot
Tara Bennett
Jan 5, 2018
Doctor Doom
Tag: Movies
Tag: Noah Hawley
Tag: Doctor Doom
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars
Reflections on a remote, dusty, Martian ridge: Mars Curiosity rover seen from orbit
Phil Plait
Jun 26, 2017
Curiosity self-portrait taken in August 2015.
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars