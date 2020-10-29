Parallel

A scene from science fiction movie Parallel
Exclusive: ‘Parallel’ puts a Twilight Zone twist on hidden dimensions in first trailer for sci-fi film
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 29, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Parallel
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Amazon Studios
Tag: Don't Breathe
Tag: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Don't Breathe
Tag: Ghostbusters: Afterlife
WIRE Buzz: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Don't Breathe 2 haunt release dates; Amazon lands Lightyears; more
Jacob Oller James Comtois
Oct 21, 2020
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Tag: Movies
Tag: Don't Breathe
Tag: Ghostbusters: Afterlife