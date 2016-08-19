paranorman

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Interviews
Tag: Kubo and the two strings
Kubo's director talks about stop-animation's survival in a digital and sequel-obsessed industry
Tara Bennett
Aug 19, 2016
kubo.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Kubo and the two strings
Tag: paranorman
New ParaNorman trailer amps up the (cute) ghost vs. zombie action
Nathalie Caron
Dec 17, 2012
ParaNormanPoster.jpg
Tag: paranorman
Tag: Coraline
Tag: paranorman
From the makers of Coraline, see the first trailer for ParaNorman
Don Kaye
Dec 15, 2012
paranorman.jpg
Tag: Coraline
Tag: paranorman