Parody Trailer

murphy.jpeg
Coming to Wakanda? Eddie Murphy is Black Panther, according to Funny or Die spoof
stark.george
Nov 2, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Adam Sandler
Tag: Halloween
Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore gets horror movie makeover as Happy Killmore
stark.george
Oct 27, 2017
killmore.jpeg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Adam Sandler
Tag: Halloween
Tag: Horror
Tag: Parody Trailer
Fake trailer shows what happens when smart people star in stupid horror movies
Dany Roth
Oct 16, 2013
hellno.png
Tag: Horror
Tag: Parody Trailer
Tag: Bruce Willis
Tag: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
What if Looper had been made as a heartwarming '90s Disney movie?
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
brucewillislooper_0.jpg
Tag: Bruce Willis
Tag: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tag: Parody Trailer
Tag: The Hunger Games
Hilarious re-cut parody trailer tells the truth about Hunger Games
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
HungerGames032612_2.jpg
Tag: Parody Trailer
Tag: The Hunger Games