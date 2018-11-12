Paul Fusco

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Paul Fusco
Tag: ALF
Tag: reboot
Tag: NBC
Tag: 1980s

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: ALF
Tag: Paul Fusco
Report: That recently-announced ALF reboot is as dead as a devoured cat
Josh Weiss
Nov 12, 2018
alf
Tag: TV
Tag: ALF
Tag: Paul Fusco
Tag: TV
Tag: ALF
Tag: 1980s
ALF is bringing his cat appetite back to Earth with reboot of classic '80s sitcom
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 1, 2018
ALF
Tag: TV
Tag: ALF
Tag: 1980s
Tag: ALF
Tag: Paul Fusco
ALF's creator: Why a reboot has to happen (and why we should care)
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
alfandfusco.jpg
Tag: ALF
Tag: Paul Fusco