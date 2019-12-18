Paul Levitz

The Visitor Hero
Paul Levitz on creating the sci-fi mystery in Valiant's The Visitor
Mike Avila
Dec 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Behind the Panel Podcast
Behind the Panel: DC Comics legend Paul Levitz on his five-decade career
Mike Avila
Jun 18, 2019
Legion of Super-Heroes
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Behind the Panel Podcast
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH SDCC: Paul Levitz talks about Brooklyn Blood and working with Steve Ditko
Mike Avila
Aug 8, 2018
Paul Levitz Comic-Con
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews