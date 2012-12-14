Paula Malcomson

Exclusive: Sneak peek at key scene from the next Caprica
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Caprica
Tag: Paula Malcomson
Star Paula Malcomson tells us how Caprica will begin
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Caprica_Malcolmson_Stoltz.jpg
Tag: Caprica
Tag: Paula Malcomson
Tag: Caprica
Tag: David Eick
The cast and creators set up Caprica in our exclusive video
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Tag: Caprica
Tag: David Eick